Mom of boy hit reacts to suspect being found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the suspect driver responsible for a hit and run after crashing into a 10-year-old boy last December.

Natricia Onry said she and her brother have been searching for the vehicle for several months around their neighborhood. One day, they came across a black Honda Accord, took pictures of it, and shared the information with Metro Police.

“I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without that video. I wouldn’t have any idea, wouldn’t have known the car, wouldn’t have known the person wouldn’t have anything to look for,” Onry said. “So that video was so important.”

Onry credited the home surveillance video from a neighbor. The video captured the incident and the license plate number from the car.

Onry said this accident will have a lasting impact on her son, who’s still recovering mentally and physically. Her son was seriously injured, suffering from internal issues, pain in his foot, and temporary paralysis.

“We’re dealing with pinched nerves, temporary paralysis in his legs; he can’t walk some days,” Onry said. “His toes will start tingling and go numb. There are times I have to help him to the bathroom. There are times where I must help him walk.”

The driver is an 85-year-old woman. Cobi’s 11th birthday is a month away, and he said knowing this driver has been identified is rewarding.

“My birthday is coming up, and this is the greatest birthday gift that has ever happened to me,” Cobi said.

Now that they know the person behind the hit and run. She says her son just wants one thing.

“My son just wants you to own up to it,” Onry said. “Tell him that you’re sorry.”

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses and treatment.

Metro Nashville Police said the woman is scheduled to speak with investigators this week. There are no charges currently.

