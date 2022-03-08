Police arrest 2 teens in connection with Nashville shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two 17-year-olds in connection with the fatal shooting of a man inside a vehicle on Dellway Drive last month.

Police said Demontrez Williams and Kevonte Lane are being charged with criminal homicide for the Feb. 28 shooting of Charles Rooks, 23, inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Dellway Drive. The motive appeared to be robbery of a gun that Rooks possessed.

BREAKING: Demontrez Williams & Kevonte Lane, both 17, are being charged this evening with criminal homicide for the 2/28 fatal shooting of Charles Rooks, 23, inside a vehicle at 140 Dellway Dr. The motive appears to be robbery of a gun that Rooks possessed. pic.twitter.com/M5gzrarcIa — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 8, 2022

Police said Williams was arrested on Monday by homicide and TITANS detectives at his residence. At the time of the murder, Williams was wearing a state-issued ankle monitor in relation to his arrest last year on aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession charges.

Lane was arrested last Tuesday by TITANS detectives on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County with assistance from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Lane was charged on March 1 with unlawful gun possession and probation violation. He has remained in custody.

Police at the scene that night said there was a shots fired call that had come out earlier in the night, but when police arrived they did not find any signs of a shooting.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, people inside a home saw a vehicle crashed into a tree with a man dead inside and called police.

Police said the driver was going down Dellway Drive when he was shot and killed, causing him to crash the car.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.