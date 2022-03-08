Mount Juliet family tries to adopt child from Ukraine

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet family hoping to adopt a child from Ukraine recently hit a dead end with the adoption process because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We just knew this little boy was meant to be a part of our family,” said Vicki Brown.

Scott and Vicki Brown have worked with orphan hosting programs for the past few years. During the winter holiday, the family hosted this little guy; they call him little B. They said it wasn’t long before he became a member of the family and decided to make adoption the next step.

“His attachment to Scott right from the get-go was really precious. He really took to him and loved him a lot. Our oldest daughter is 15 and he connected with her,” said Brown.

So, when little B returned to Ukraine, they started the paperwork. But the conflict between Russia and his country has caused them to hit a dead end.

“When we decided we wanted to pursue adoption, we started to filling out all the paperwork and get the paperwork together,” Vicki Brown said. “We had our home study done, and now that we are in a position where all of our paperwork was done. It’s time to file our paperwork with the Ukrainian government, and there is nowhere they’re on the receiving end.”

Although the couple says little B is safe and sound, not knowing the outcome of it all has made things difficult.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen, but we are going to continue to pursue and the main thing for us right now is knowing that they are safe,” Scott stated.

