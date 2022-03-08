Advertisement

Monterey man facing charges for selling, possession of methamphetamine


Gregory Michael Howard has been charged with intent to manufacture, deliver, sell or possess methamphetamine by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTEREY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office charged a 40-year-old man after they seized more than 28 grams of methamphetamine from his home in Monterey on Monday night.

The Drug Task Force charged Gregory Michael Howard with intent to manufacture, deliver, sell, or possess methamphetamine. Besides 28.4 grams of methamphetamine, task force members seized packaging materials and digital scales.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Howard has been arrested in the past and been sent to Putnam County Jail Facility over 30 times. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Howard is awaiting trial over similar methamphetamine charges from June 2020.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office set Howard’s bond at $900,000.

