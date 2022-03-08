Monterey man facing charges for selling, possession of methamphetamine

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office charged a 40-year-old man after they seized more than 28 grams of methamphetamine from his home in Monterey on Monday night.

The Drug Task Force charged Gregory Michael Howard with intent to manufacture, deliver, sell, or possess methamphetamine. Besides 28.4 grams of methamphetamine, task force members seized packaging materials and digital scales.

“Howard, who is a significantly large illegal narcotic dealer in our area, after being arrested for these three felony charges, and numerous other crimes, should not be allowed to be on our streets. These types of narcotic dealers are what propel our drug users and drug dealers in our area. This behavior is unacceptable and, as your sheriff, ridding this criminal behavior from our community is of highest importance.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Howard has been arrested in the past and been sent to Putnam County Jail Facility over 30 times. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Howard is awaiting trial over similar methamphetamine charges from June 2020.

“Illegal narcotic sales and that behavior is definitely a violent crime and always leads to excessive violence. Dealing with it is considered a high priority in Putnam County. We will not tolerate this. If you do sell illegal narcotics, we will find you and arrest you. Putnam County is a good community, and your sheriff’s office is working hard to maintain our way and standard of living.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office set Howard’s bond at $900,000.

