Man shot while urinating behind dumpsters in North Nashville
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to shots fired in a North Nashville neighborhood on Monday night.
According to police, a man was urinating against some dumpsters behind the Hadley Park Towers when another man wearing a blue hoodie approached him from behind.
Police said the man in the hoodie said something to the man at the dumpsters, then pulled a gun and fired several shots at the man, striking him twice in the leg.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police. No further details were provided.
