Man shot while urinating behind dumpsters in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to shots fired in a North Nashville neighborhood on Monday night.

According to police, a man was urinating against some dumpsters behind the Hadley Park Towers when another man wearing a blue hoodie approached him from behind.

Police said the man in the hoodie said something to the man at the dumpsters, then pulled a gun and fired several shots at the man, striking him twice in the leg.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police. No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.