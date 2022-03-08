Advertisement

Man shot while urinating behind dumpsters in North Nashville

Hadley Park shooting
Hadley Park shooting(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to shots fired in a North Nashville neighborhood on Monday night.

According to police, a man was urinating against some dumpsters behind the Hadley Park Towers when another man wearing a blue hoodie approached him from behind.

Police said the man in the hoodie said something to the man at the dumpsters, then pulled a gun and fired several shots at the man, striking him twice in the leg.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police. No further details were provided.

