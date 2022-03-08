Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing credit cards from parked cars

Charles Jermell Farr, age 34
Charles Jermell Farr, age 34(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday for stealing a woman’s wallet from her car while it was parked at a dog park in Donelson.

According to police, a woman returned to her vehicle after spending time at Two Rivers Dog Park on McGavock Pike on February 5 and discovered her wallet was missing. The woman admitted to officers she had left her vehicle unlocked.

Police said she began to receive notifications to her cell phone that someone was attempting to fraudulently use her credit cards in the area. She provided three locations to officers, including a Kroger on McGavock Pike, Walgreens on Lebanon Pike and Dollar General, also on Lebanon Pike.

Through interviews and review of surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify 34-year-old Charles Farr as the man responsible for the theft and attempted fraud, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police believe Farr is responsible for several other vehicle break-ins and attempted use of stolen credit cards in the month of February.

Farr was arrested on Monday afternoon and faces four charges of felony vehicle burglary and five charges of fraudulent use of a credit card. He remains in custody.

