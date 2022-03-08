Local milk bank supports mothers amid baby formula recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The FDA continues to investigate into certain powdered baby formulas following reports of children contracting serious infections.

This comes amid an ongoing formula shortage.

A local human milk bank says they’ve been receiving a lot of calls in response to what is going on with those formulas.

Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee said parents are concerned about their baby’s food and are looking for a substitute. The milk bank said the human milk they pasteurize is not an equivalent product for their baby.

The FDA is warning parents not to use or purchase certain powdered formulas: Alimentum, Similac and Ele-Care. All three products are made by Abbott Nutrition.

The FDA is investigating a possible link to four babies being hospitalized with serious bacterial infections. One of those babies died.

Mother’s Milk’s mission is to support breastfeeding, but they do provide resources for those families who call looking for advice.

Their milk bank received their accreditation last fall and says they are looking to grow in many ways.

“We need mothers who are willing to donate their milk,” explained Dr. Susan Campbell, director of Mother’s Milk. “We need financial support and that would really help us get to our ultimate goal of having the compassionate care program that we would like to have where we can provide milk to medically fragile babies as outpatients.”

If you would like to donate or learn more about Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee, visit www.milkbanktn.org.

