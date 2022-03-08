Advertisement

La Vergne PD: 2 arrested after police pursuit, crash


police lights
(CNN Newsource/file)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police have taken two suspects into custody after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash in La Vergne on Monday night.

Metro Nashville Police followed what was believed to be a stolen car with stolen tags. Then, the La Vergne Police Department entered the pursuit once the driver crossed into Rutherford County.

Police said the unidentified driver “hit several cars during the pursuit and eventually flipped the vehicle” near the La Vergne Public Library on Murfreesboro Road.

There were no reported injuries, and no officers reported any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

