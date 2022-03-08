Toddler in critical condition following shooting Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot at a home in Antioch on Tuesday, Metro Police said.

MNPD confirmed that the toddler, age 3, is now in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital.

The juvenile was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center and was being transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt via helicopter.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Smith Springs Road in the Priest Lake area.

