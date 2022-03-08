Advertisement

Toddler in critical condition following shooting Tuesday morning


By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot at a home in Antioch on Tuesday, Metro Police said.

MNPD confirmed that the toddler, age 3, is now in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital.

The juvenile was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center and was being transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt via helicopter.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Smith Springs Road in the Priest Lake area.

Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news.

