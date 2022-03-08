Jahangir looks back at anniversary of Nashville’s first COVID case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The first Nashville resident tested positive for COVID-19 two years ago.

The woman had just gotten back from a conference when she started feeling bad. She took a testy and found out she was positive for COVID.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of Nashville’s COVID-19 Task Force, reflected on when he heard about the news of the first case.

“I remember when I got that call. I came out of the bedroom and looked at my wife. She could tell that I was worried,” Jahangir said. “There was a lot of uncertainty for all of us.

“I remember looking at a model with the mayor showing 2,800 people would die. Two years later, thanks to science and really dedicated people, we have vaccines that show that people are less likely to get sick or die.”

More than 206,000 Nashvillians have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 have died because of the virus.

In Davidson County, 65% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is consistent with the national average.

