Gallatin artist shows off fish art

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Fishing got him hooked on painting, and from there, a Chinese-born Gallatin artist became known worldwide.

Mainly for one unique, thousand-year-old style. Frank Gee proudly tells you.

“Yah, I’m friends with Mother Nature, I’m Father Nature,” Gee said.

Five hundred yards from the water in his Gallatin Home, Gee creates. It’s in his blood, and a lot of it is in his freezer, frozen fish from Old Hickory, set to undergo a 1-thousand-year-old Chinese tradition.

“It’s called Gatakou. Ga means fish, toku means rubbing,” Gee said.

Long before cameras, this style, fish rubbings, accurately showed how big that fish you caught really was. Please don’t tell me it was a whopper, prove it.

You’ll find his love of the outdoors all over his indoors. Sixty years with a paintbrush and passion can do this. The fish part got its start in Centennial Park. His father took him there at seven, and he caught bluegill as a young boy. It literally hooked him.

He’s 72 now and fully recovered and re-energized by a heart transplant. He said he’s blessed, with his best paintings yet to come.

