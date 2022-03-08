Former TN state Rep to plead guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee Republican lawmaker has resigned after court documents were unsealed revealing that she faces a federal wire fraud charge involving a disgraced former state House speaker.

The legal team for Rep. Robin Smith also has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents show. A plea hearing for the lawmaker from Hixson is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to court documents, Smith worked closely with former House Speaker Glen Casada and his then-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, through a political consulting firm that they used to funnel money to themselves while concealing their involvement in it.

Casada and Cothren are described but not named in the charging document.

