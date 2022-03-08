First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Campbell on Wednesday

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Campbell on Wednesday to meet with families of soldiers, some of whom are deployed to Europe in support of NATO allies, according to the First Lady’s Office.

Biden is expected to meet with families and deliver remarks after her arrival around 5:30 p.m.

Her visit to Fort Campbell is at the end of three days of travel across the western U.S. to promote President Biden’s policy priorities, highlighted in his State of the Union address, for Building a Better America.

Biden visited Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, on Monday and Tuesday before visiting Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday morning.

The First Lady will visit Fort Campbell on Wednesday evening on her way back to Washington.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.