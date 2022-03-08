First Alert Forecast: More rain tonight; chance for snow this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mostly cloudy and chilly day is ahead for Middle Tennessee.

Expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s today.

Tuesday highs (WSMV)

Yesterday’s system has moved on, but our next system will rush in tonight with more rain expected.

This round will move in from the south and progress northward through the evening tonight.

Rain should be nearly gone by mid-morning Wednesday.

Thursday will be the best day this week with ample sunshine and warmer 60s in the forecast.

On Friday, our next system swings in and it will provide with rain initially but turning to snow overnight.

Showers begin to move into Middle TN early Friday evening then quickly changing over to snow.

It’s too early to nail down any accumulations right now but travel problems will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will plunge to the 20s by daybreak Saturday with only 30s in the afternoon.

Just as fast as the cold air came in, it will move out with temperatures recovering to the 50s on Sunday and lower 60s by Monday.

