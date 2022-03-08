Cheatham County Central placed on lockdown after potential threat on campus

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Central High School has been placed on lockdown after a potential threat on the school campus, according to the school district.

Cheatham County Schools posted on social media that all students at the school are safe and accounted for at this time.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is on site and investigating the incident.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cheatham County Schools said that Cheatham Middle School is being placed on a lockout status at this time.

