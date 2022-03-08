Area hospitals scramble to recieve blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance officials reported Tuesday that recent mass trauma events in the service area had exhausted the organization’s blood supply.

“The inventory is critically low,” according to Christopher Swafford, Blood Assurance’s chief operating officer. “We also fear that with spring break approaching, the numbers are going to dwindle even further. We need about 400 donations per day to supply our local hospitals adequately. The time to donate and be someone’s hero is right now.”

Swafford said as of Tuesday morning, Blood Assurance has less than a one-day supply of type O-positive and B-negative blood and about a day’s pool of type O-negative, A-positive, and A-negative blood.

Blood Assurance said they need a five-day supply of each blood type on shelves at all times to provide for area hospitals adequately.

As a way to incentivize community members into donating, Blood Assurance announced that they would be giving away free St. Patrick’s Day-themed t-shirts to all who donate through March 17th. Donors will also be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Mastercard gift card.

Blood Assurance added that double red cell and platelet donors would receive a $20 virtual Amazon gift card after their donation through March 12th.

For more information on donating and where to find the nearest facility, click here.

