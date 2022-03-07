THP confirms two dead in fatal three vehicle collision in Coffee Co.

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN (WSMV) – Two people were killed in a fatal car crash involving three cars in Coffee County Sunday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told News4 that the collision claimed the lives of James Shaw, 62, of Estill Springs, TN, and Dorothy Scott, 68, of Hillsboro, TN. The crash occurred off I-24 on Wattendorf Memorial Hwy at Grady Finney Rd.

The THP preliminary report obtained by News4 showed that a 2009 Honda ODY was traveling northbound on the road, and Shaw’s vehicle, a 2016 Ram 150, was traveling behind it.

According to the investigation, Scott’s vehicle, a 2011 Chevy HHR, was traveling southbound on the road when Shaw’s vehicle struck the Honda in the rear and swerved into the left, crossing the center line and striking Scott’s vehicle head-on.

THP officials confirmed that Shaw was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, there was no mention of drugs or alcohol in the investigation. THP added that Shaw had a 36-year-old passenger who was not critically injured at the scene.

