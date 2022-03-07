Advertisement

Sutler Saloon to close on Sunday


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After seven years of business, a Nashville bar will close its doors this weekend.

The Sutler Saloon, which is located inside the historic Melrose building, will shut down on Sunday. The saloon, restaurant, and live music venue offered Southern food, craft cocktails, and local beer and live music.

Austin Ray of A.Ray Hospitality said closing the Sutler Saloon was an “extremely hard decision.”

The Sutler opened in September 2014

