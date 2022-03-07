Sutler Saloon to close on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After seven years of business, a Nashville bar will close its doors this weekend.

The Sutler Saloon, which is located inside the historic Melrose building, will shut down on Sunday. The saloon, restaurant, and live music venue offered Southern food, craft cocktails, and local beer and live music.

Austin Ray of A.Ray Hospitality said closing the Sutler Saloon was an “extremely hard decision.”

“It was a piece of history for many longtime Nashvillians, and our vision for the space was to serve creative and delicious Southern food, craft cocktails and local beer, and create unforgettable live music moments.

The Sutler opened in September 2014

