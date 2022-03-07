National gas price average continues to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time in over a decade, the national average price for regular gasoline has reached over four dollars per gallon.

In Nashville specifically, GasBuddy shows that a gallon of gas can be bought for anywhere from $3.75 to $4.19 per gallon.

However, even with these prices, Nashville is still below the current national average of gas.

Previously, the highest recorded national average reached $4.11. This was nearly 14 years ago.

Prices are likely to continue to climb as the Biden administration considers direct sanctions on Russia’s oil following the invasion of Ukraine. While the events in Ukraine do play a factor, there are other factors as well in the rise at the pump, like refineries switching to more expensive summer blends.

AAA says the oil market reacts much like the stock market, with uncertainty comes hefty shifts.

“We are seeing a lot of volatility right now,” said Doug Shupe, AAA representative. “Unfortunately, drivers are paying for that at the gas pump.”

According to experts, there are a few options to consider to lower that pain at the pump. More domestic production and further tapping the national oil reserve, lowering gas taxes, and even a nuclear deal with Iran could potentially release enough oil into the market to ease disruption.

