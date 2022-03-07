Nashville firefighter mysteriously disappeared four years ago Sunday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Sunday marked the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of Nashville firefighter, Jesse Reed.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6, 2018. He was assigned to Engine 2 A-Shift. He was an Advanced EMT, Hazmat, Rope Rescue, and Vehicle Extrication qualified. Reed joined the NFD in October 2013.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis and the TBI confirmed search warrants were executed at two residences as part of the investigation into Reed’s disappearance.

Authorities later confirmed that they had found the body of the missing firefighter in Humphreys County near Bluff Point Lane.

Reed’s vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason’s Boat Dock on the day he disappeared.

According to officials, Reed may not have been in the vehicle when it went underwater. Reed’s body was found near the boat dock later that week.

