Mount Juliet community rallies together to donate items for people of Ukraine

The Chalk family thanked community members for showing up in a big way Sunday
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Community members gathered at the Parks and Recreation Center Sunday in Mount Juliet to donate items for the people of Ukraine.

The Chalk family, who now lives in Mount Juliet, spent 17 years in Ukraine doing missionary work. Sunday, they held a rally in the hope to raise funds and gather donations to send back to Ukraine.

The event lasted from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charlie Daniels Community Center.

“Their lives are literally at stake right now. Trying to help people who have lost their homes. Lost their family members. They’re literally living in the cold and we can be the hands and feet of Jesus to help them right now is so exciting,” said Reverend Jerry Chalk.

