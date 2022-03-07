Migraine sufferers could find relief with new wearable device

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new wearable device aims to harness the power of distraction to help migraine sufferers.

It’s called Nerivio. The device works by stimulating the nerves in the arm, essentially interrupting the pain signals from the migraine. Carol Gosset says she was skeptical at first.

“I was in the middle of a full-blown migraine… I was willing to try anything,” Gossett said.

Gossett said she tried the device, wearing it for the prescribed 45 minutes and controlling the device’s intensity through her smartphone.

“(It feels like) little needles pricking, getting harder and harder. I was amazed when by the time I got home and sat down on the couch and realized I did not even have a headache,” Gossett said. “I didn’t even realize I didn’t have a headache until I got home.”

Headache specialist Dr. Damita Bryant said the device is another tool for patients suffering from migraines. It is especially for those struggling to find the right medication or dealing with side effects from medication.

“What they find is that it shortens their headache cycle,” Bryant said.

For Carol, that’s freedom.

“It is a safety net for me. I know I can do this, and I will feel better.”

Nerivio is FDA-cleared and is only available by prescription. However, it can be used for people 12 years and older. It may also be covered by insurance.

