First responders investigate fatal car accident in Bowling Green

One life was claimed in this fatal accident
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal vehicle wreck in Warren County Monday morning.

According to KSP, first responders arrived at a single-vehicle injury collision to the scene located near the 33.8 mile marker of Interstate 65.

Officials said the investigation indicated that James L. Lambert, 33, of Bowling Green, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on I-65. According to the investigation, Lambert’s vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Warren County Coroner pronounced Lambert deceased on the scene according to authorities.

The investigation was led by Trooper Kevin Mayfield and he was assisted by Med Center EMS, Smiths Grove Fire Department, Warren County Coroner, and KSP personnel at the scene.

