First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible this morning; turning cooler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Monday for potentially strong to severe storms, mainly during the morning/early afternoon hours. Damaging winds are the main concern. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well.

A line of thunderstorms will move through Middle TN through the early morning hours of our Monday.

Within this line, strong storms with very gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. This line of storms will begin to move out by mid-to-late afternoon today.

Winds will be whipping ahead of the cold front, which is expected to cross the area later this afternoon. Wind gusts will get as high as 40-50 mph at times with sustained winds of 15-20 mph through the day.

Temperatures will be warm this morning but will quickly cool as the cold front gets closer. By mid-afternoon, most of the region should fall into the 40s - it will be a chilly day!

Near-freezing temperatures are expected to start Tuesday and only upper 40s/low50s Tuesday afternoon.

Another round of rain is likely Tuesday night but storm chances are low.

Temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s/low 60s Wednesday through Friday. Then, by Friday afternoon, our next system moves in bringing us more rain and maybe even some light snow showers Friday night. We’ll keep you up to date on this system as we get closer to the end of the Week.

