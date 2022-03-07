Advertisement

Fake spring hits the Midstate

There could be some snow in our future.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a dose of weather reality coming our way later this week and winter-like air returning, it raises the question, has spring arrived, or will these cold blasts continue to happen?

Mother nature can be quite the trickster this time of year. While Middle Tennessee has been enjoying the warmer weather and spending more time outside, cold air is headed our way again.

Keep in mind that we can still get quick shots of cold, artic, air this time of year, and it’s the time of year we like to call “fake spring.”

In the Midstate and southern Kentucky, our last freeze, on average, happened in April. So, between now and then, we can still get those sneaky blasts of cold air. We don’t usually have to worry about it at this point is snow.

The average last snowfall in the Mid State is usually in Feb. or early March, but that’s just an average, and there are some extreme outliers.

The latest measurable snowfall ever recorded in the Midstate happened on April 24-25, 1910. Snowfall totals ranged from an inch and a half in Nashville to over eight inches in parts of the Cumberland Plateau.

