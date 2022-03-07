Advertisement

Children discover human remains in Cheatham Co. Sunday

Police are still investigating the scene.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) – Human remains were discovered in Cheatham County Sunday.

Cheatham County officials told News4 that the remains were found by a group of children in the woods behind Jerry Court homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that there is currently an active scene near the area of Trent Place in Pleasant View.

TBI officials added that they are assisting the Pleasant View Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

