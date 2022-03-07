Children discover human remains in Cheatham Co. Sunday

PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) – Human remains were discovered in Cheatham County Sunday.

Cheatham County officials told News4 that the remains were found by a group of children in the woods behind Jerry Court homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that there is currently an active scene near the area of Trent Place in Pleasant View.

TBI officials added that they are assisting the Pleasant View Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.