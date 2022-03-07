Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

