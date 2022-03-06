Woman charged after allegedly setting apartment on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged after allegedly starting a fire within her apartment complex.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, police charged Kimberly Michelle Posey, 54, with arson after allegedly setting fire to her apartment at 2486 25th Ave N.

During the investigation, officers noted that multiple families were home at the time of the fire. The affidavit said that Posey was at home at the time of the fire but was later transported to Centennial hospital with minor injuries.

While investigating the apartment, officers noted that the fire was intentionally set in the affidavit. Additionally, officers reported two separate non-connecting fires in two separate bedrooms within Posey’s residence.

The affidavit said that the fire left substantial damage to the beds in each bedroom.

According to the affidavit, when officers confronted Posey in the hospital, she told investigators that she used the stove to light a shirt on fire and then lighted the beds on fire with the shirt.

Police did not mention Posey’s motive for lighting the fire in the affidavit. However, according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office, she has been charged with arson and is awaiting trial.

