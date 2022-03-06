Advertisement

Vanderbilt freshman from Ukraine sings prayer for family overseas

Her father is currently fighting for the country against Russia
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt freshman originally from Ukraine shared her song of prayer Saturday.

Diana Nalyvaiko sat down with News4 and sang a Ukrainian Prayer dedicated to those in her culture who are overseas facing the ongoing conflict.

“It is my first ever visit to the United States, I have never been that far from Ukraine for that long time so a year it is very unusual experience for me,” Nalyvaiko said. “My family is in danger right now and I cannot just stay apart and not speak up. It is important to let people know that my family is suffering right now.”

Nalyvaiko said her father is currently fighting with the troops and thanked Nashville for showing her and her family support through these troubling times.

