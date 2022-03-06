Truck hauling lumber burns on I-65 North near Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck hauling lumber caught fire on Interstate 65 North in Robertson County on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. near the Bethel Road exit.

Interstate 65 North was backed up for several miles while crews extinguished the fire.

White House Community Volunteer Fire and Cross Plains Fire assisted Millersville Fire Department in battling the fire.

Millersville Fire Department reported no one was injured and crews cleared the scene in under 40 minutes.

Fire crews made a fantastic stop on a commercial truck fire this afternoon on I65. The truck was hauling lumber which we... Posted by Millersville Fire Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

