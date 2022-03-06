Saros makes 20 saves in Predators’ 8-0 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and the Nashville Predators handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank with an 8-0 win.

Matt Luff and Michael McCarron also scored two goals apiece for Nashville. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators. Roman Josi recorded his second career game with four assists.

The Sharks lost for the 10th time in 12 games as they gave little support to Alex Stalock in his first NHL action in nearly 19 months. Stalock made 22 saves before being replaced by Zach Sawchenko after allowing his sixth goal.

The Predators matched their largest margin of victory in franchise history, also an 8-0 win vs. Detroit in February 2009.

Nashville returns home to play Dallas on Tuesday. The Predators lead the Stars by one point for the first playoff position after games on Saturday.

