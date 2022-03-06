One person in hospital after being allegedly stabbed behind Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after allegedly stabbing someone behind Nashville Rescue Mission last week.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, Dominique Brumfield, 26, was seen by witnesses stabbing a man in the back parking lot of the Nashville Rescue Mission located at 639 Lafayette Street.

The affidavit said that witnesses described seeing a man with a black ski mask, a red hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots at the time of the attack.

Officials said in the affidavit that the victim had two visible stab wounds when arriving at the scene, if not others. One was located on his right shoulder and the other on the right front side of his chest.

With the help of the description given by the witnesses, officers were able to locate Brumfield in an alley beside 701 Lea Avenue, just across the street from the Mission. When they confronted him, the affidavit said he was found in possession of a black ski mask and a silver switchblade knife with purple scales that had blood on it.

According to the affidavit, Brumfield claimed that he “poked” the victim twice and knew that he was not armed in any way; however, he was acting and moving in a funny way that made Brumfield feel like he was going to be assaulted. The affidavit went on to say Brumfield had given the victim money for drugs, but the victim did not deliver.

The victim stated in the affidavit that Brumfield had come at him from nowhere and had blindsided him for an unknown reason.

Officials are still investigating the scene as the victim recovers at Vanderbilt.

Brumfield was charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and awaits trial.

