MTSU certifies first female defensive tactics instructor

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee State University announced Thursday the addition of their first female defensive tactics instructor.

MTSU officials said in a statement that MTSU Officer Katelynn Erskine had recently expanded her role at the MTSU Police Department, earning her certification as a defensive tactics instructor and being the first female officer in the department to do so.

“I think it’s important to recognize that females can do just as good of a job in this profession as males can,” Erskine said. “We can offer a different perspective to certain issues. Victims can feel more comfortable speaking to a female officer. Escalated individuals can respond better to a female officer’s temperament.”

Endorsements Erskine received for her new role include pressure point control tactics and jiujitsu, the latter a system of unarmed combat and physical training styles popular with police departments to help decrease the use of deadly force.

Erskine said she hopes her new accreditation will give more visibility to female officers in the department by showing them that they too can succeed in even the more physical aspects of the profession.

“There is a chance officer may come into contact with someone larger,” she said. “Being an instructor will not only shed light on the fact that females like myself can do this too, but that there are techniques available to allow for a safe interaction with a larger suspect.”

Fellow MTSU officer Blake Durham said that he believes it is crucial for female officers to be involved with defensive tactics instruction and that the addition of Erskine was a valuable one.

“It shows that females can engage safely with a bigger and stronger person,” Durham said. “It allows other females in the department to become more comfortable with training in this area. Many females are uncomfortable training with males, so having a female instructor allows some more one-on-one instruction.”

