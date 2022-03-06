Mount Juliet restaurant evacuated Saturday

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police and Fire units evacuated a restaurant Saturday after smoke was reported inside the building.

According to a tweet sent out by Mount Juliet police, fire crews are on the scene at O’Charley’s after smoke was reported inside the restaurant.

Emergency personnel told News4 that there was a fire that they believe began from mulch outside the building however they have no further information in regards to what caused the fire.

The building has been evacuated due to the amount of smoke that entered the lobby of the O’Carley’s.

Officials reported no injuries and deemed the building safe.

