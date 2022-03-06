Advertisement

Mount Juliet restaurant evacuated Saturday

Police are on the scene
Crews investigate what caused the fire at O'Charley's.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police and Fire units evacuated a restaurant Saturday after smoke was reported inside the building.

According to a tweet sent out by Mount Juliet police, fire crews are on the scene at O’Charley’s after smoke was reported inside the restaurant.

Emergency personnel told News4 that there was a fire that they believe began from mulch outside the building however they have no further information in regards to what caused the fire.

The building has been evacuated due to the amount of smoke that entered the lobby of the O’Carley’s.

Officials reported no injuries and deemed the building safe.

