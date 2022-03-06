Man disappears during cheerleading competition downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man went missing Saturday while attending an event near Broadway.

Metro police are looking for Gable Volkert, who went missing in Nashville Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when he was attending a cheerleading competition at Municipal Auditorium.

Volkert’s wife, Anne Marie Volkert, told News4 that he went missing when he stepped out to get some air and walked to Best City Gyro Food Truck on 4th Ave South near Bridgestone Arena. She said the last credit card charge was at Best Gyro.

Officials said Volkert was wearing a Kelly-Green t-shirt that says, “The Sink Hole,” in white, dark jeans with a needlepoint belt and green, golden goose tennis shoes. He is also believed to have a navy hoodie that says, “St. John Soccer.”

Anne Marie said Volkert suffers from narcolepsy and could need medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (615)-862-4410.

