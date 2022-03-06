Former car wreck victim thanked Nashville first responders Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who suffered critical injuries from a car wreck surprised first responders Saturday with gifts.

Nashville Fire Department said on Facebook that Abbey Crane, a former patient first responders tended to, surprised personnel with treats and personal thank you notes to each of her responders.

According to NFD, Crane suffered severe injuries from a motor vehicle accident in Sep. 2021 that required her to be extricated from the scene and transported to the hospital.

Crane visited personnel on Rescue 2, Medic 5, and Engine 5, all of whom responded to her incident.

“Rarely do our personnel get to know outcomes of patients they have interacted with,” Nashville Fire officials said in the post. “Our personnel were glad to see that she has recovered and appreciated her visit.

