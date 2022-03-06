Famed Country Music television producer, Jim Owens, dies at 84

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Country music television producer Jim Owens died Friday at the age of 84 with his wife, Lorianne Crook, at his side at the time of his passing.

Billboard reported the death of the famed television producer Saturday, showcasing some of his significant achievements as his television ratings dominated the 1980s and 1990s.

Owens was born on Aug. 27, 1937, in South Carolina. He made his first appearance in national syndication in 1977 when he created and produced “A Concert Behind Prison Walls,” featuring Nashville favorites such as Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, and Roy Clark.

Owens also launched the Music City News Country Awards, country music’s first fan-voted live awards show.

For 15 years, Owens also crafted and produced some of the highest-rated programs on The Nashville Network. His agenda included the first daily and weekly country music news shows, awards programs, variety specials, musical documentaries, and lifestyle programming.

Owens’ family encourages donations in Owens’ name to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s digital preservation efforts in place of flowers. Arrangements are pending.

For the full Billboard article, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.