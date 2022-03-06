Columbia Police look for missing 18-year-old

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Columbia Police are working to locate a missing 18-year-old Sunday.

Officials said in a Facebook post that they are looking for Kala Nicole Choate, 18, who was last seen on Saturday in the area of Moorsville Pike in Columbia.

Officials said Choate is 5′10″ tall, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, black pants, and a black hoodie tied around her waist.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931)388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at (931)381-4900.

