Advertisement

Columbia Police look for missing 18-year-old

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to police.
Police are searching for this person
Police are searching for this person(Columbia PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Columbia Police are working to locate a missing 18-year-old Sunday.

Officials said in a Facebook post that they are looking for Kala Nicole Choate, 18, who was last seen on Saturday in the area of Moorsville Pike in Columbia.

Officials said Choate is 5′10″ tall, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, black pants, and a black hoodie tied around her waist.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931)388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at (931)381-4900.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crane surprised first responders Saturday at Nashville Fire
Former car wreck victim thanked Nashville first responders Saturday
Fire generic
Woman charged after allegedly setting apartment on fire
A tractor-trailer truck hauling lumber caught fire on Interstate 65 North in Robertson County...
Truck hauling lumber burns on I-65 North near Millersville
Operation Impact 65
Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville