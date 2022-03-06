Affidavit: Man allegedly punches 5-year-old after smashing cookies in a drawer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After his nephew made a mess in his apartment, a man allegedly punched the child in the face, an affidavit said.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, Dajon A Treadaway, 30, was charged after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old nephew in the face.

On Jan. 30th, the child spent the day at Treadaway’s residence located at 1005 Hickory Hill Ln in Hermitage. The affidavit said the child and his cousin were smashing cookies in a drawer, making Treadaway react angrily.

The child told investigators that Treadaway punched him in the face twice with a closed fist, causing his teeth to fall out and his mouth to bleed, the affidavit said. Treadaway quickly attempted to clean the child’s face up before going to his mother.

The affidavit said the child was taken to Stonecrest Hospital, where he told investigators about the incident. Officials noted that he had lost three teeth, two adult teeth, and one baby tooth. In the affidavit, an Oral Surgeon also said that the child had a fractured jaw.

According to the affidavit, after a forensic interview that was completed on Friday, Treadaway was charged with aggravated child abuse and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.