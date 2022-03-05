Advertisement

Woman arrested after careless gunshot strikes person asleep at home

Jonerica Johnson, age 28
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman in the early morning hours after she angrily fired a gun into the air outside of a bar in Midtown, striking an innocent person asleep on her couch.

According to police, 28-year-old Jonerica Johnson and several others were asked to leave the 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The dispute continued outside of the bar when Johnson pulled a pistol out and fired a single shot into the air. She then crossed the street and fired two additional shots into the air, according to police.

The report states that a 48-year-old woman was struck in the leg as a result of the indiscriminate gunfire while she was asleep on her couch in her apartment nearby. The victim remembers hearing two gunshots after she was hit, leading detectives to believe the first shot outside the bar likely struck her.

Police said the woman was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment and has been released.

Johnson ischarged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence. She was released on $10,000 bond.

