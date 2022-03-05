Williamson County joins in Operation Impact 65

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they would join other Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies to support “Operation Impact 65″.

Many Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies announced they would be conducting traffic saturation patrol along I-65 in the hopes of preventing serious injury and fatal crashes along the interstate.

Officials said there was a rise in fatal crashes along I-65 on Sundays. According to TITAN, in 2021, there were 17 fatal crashes, 932 injury crashes, and 406 property damage crashes on I-65.

Law enforcement agencies, including Tennessee Highway Patrol from the Lawrenceburg and Nashville Districts, Spring Hill Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Millersville Police Department, White House Police Department, and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they all plan to conduct traffic saturation patrols on I-65.

Primary focuses for the stationed officers include impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, excessive speeding, following too close, and unbelted motorists. These aspects contribute to severe and even fatal crashes along the interstate.

WSCO Deputies said they plan to patrol this operation starting Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

