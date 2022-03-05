Multi-agency highway pursuit ends in crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An armed robbery suspect began an intense police pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies Friday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Authorities told News4 that MNPD, Mount Juliet Police, Wilson County Police, and Tennessee Highway Patrol became involved in a highspeed chase that quickly ended in Wilson County near I-840.

Metro police officials said earlier that evening, they confronted an alleged armed robbery suspect who had several warrants out against him in the Madison area. He soon fled from authorities.

Law enforcement agencies chased the alleged armed suspect along the interstate. Authorities deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle; however, the man continued to drive on one tire until the car came to a rest near Central Pike in Wilson County.

Officials told News4 that they had to use a K-9 unit to get the suspect out of the car. No injuries or charges have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we find out information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.