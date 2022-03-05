Over 3,000 prom dresses donated to annual Love the Dress Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An event that has provided girls all over Nashville with prom dresses for little to no cost is back for its 12th year Friday.

The annual Love the Dress charity event will be held both Friday and Saturday at The Gate Church. This year more than 3,000 dresses were donated from the community, department stores, and even local schools.

“Beauty doesn’t have to cost $1500. That is a huge thing. We have girls that come from every walk of life. We have people that come from the children’s home to people who may have just lost a job, or they don’t see the need in spending $600 on a dress,” stated Mindy Hoover, Event Chair.

With many girls expected this weekend, they say the most rewarding part is seeing what they take home.

“It’s just such a blessing. It’s just so exciting to see them get tears. I get tears. They find that perfect dress and try it on, and that’s just what it is all about,” explained Raquel Babb, Donation Coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.