Advertisement

Over 3,000 prom dresses donated to annual Love the Dress Event

Many girls are expected to attend this fabulous event.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An event that has provided girls all over Nashville with prom dresses for little to no cost is back for its 12th year Friday.

The annual Love the Dress charity event will be held both Friday and Saturday at The Gate Church. This year more than 3,000 dresses were donated from the community, department stores, and even local schools.

“Beauty doesn’t have to cost $1500. That is a huge thing. We have girls that come from every walk of life. We have people that come from the children’s home to people who may have just lost a job, or they don’t see the need in spending $600 on a dress,” stated Mindy Hoover, Event Chair.

With many girls expected this weekend, they say the most rewarding part is seeing what they take home.

“It’s just such a blessing. It’s just so exciting to see them get tears. I get tears. They find that perfect dress and try it on, and that’s just what it is all about,” explained Raquel Babb, Donation Coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murfreesboro family anxiously awaits to welcome their adopted son from Ukraine home
Murfreesboro anxiously await for adopted child
Murfreesboro anxiously await for adopted child
Gas prices continue to rise in Tennessee
Gas prices in Tennessee soar
Gas prices continue to rise in Tennessee
Tennessee Gas prices on the rise
Murfreesboro family awaits for adoption of Ukraine child