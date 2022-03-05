Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Officer Erksine is the first female defensive tactics instructor at MTSU
MTSU certifies first female defensive tactics instructor
Crews investigate what caused the fire at O'Charley's.
Mount Juliet restaurant evacuated Saturday
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One person in hospital after being allegedly stabbed behind Nashville Rescue Mission
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion