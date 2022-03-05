Harpeth High School celebrates Special Olympics basketball game

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) – Final four atmosphere greeted the players for Friday’s game at Harpeth High school.

The Friday game promoted inclusion for the disabled or not. We like to cheer for both teams but more on the unified team because people don’t get to experience an average cheer team or basketball team.

A 6′10″ superstar on one team and a fearless 4′2″ deaf girl on the other, Sportscenter should have been at the event as this would have been the highlight.

18-year-old Harley Neely with the steal, then the drive, and the discouraging missed a shot but rebounded are second chances. She didn’t forget again.

Two points she’ll never forget and then back to the other end and intense defense.

No doubt Harley stood out; her razzle-dazzle causing the crowd to explode in sound all while she didn’t hear a peep.

She said her favorite part was when she got the basketball in the first part.

