Gas prices in Tennessee soar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight surge in gas prices has the price tag for regular fuel at $4 per gallon at dozens of gas stations across Nashville.

The surge in gas prices is the most significant jump since Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf Coast in 2005.

“It’s tearing my pockets up. It don’t make sense. It’s just crazy,” Cetha Spence said. “I have a truck. I put gas in this truck every week.”

AAA reports the prices will likely worsen before they get better as sanctions and regulations have essentially removed Russia from the global oil market. Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, gas prices in Tennessee have gone up more than 30 cents.

“I certainly hope they don’t make it up to $5 a gallon. That would be ridiculous,” Dyllon Bass said. “Are you talking about regular? Nah. That’s a bit much.”

A new AAA survey shows the pain at the pump has reached a price range where some drivers will begin adjusting their driving habits.

“Just do the best you can and maybe not do as much traveling for right now,” Derek Martin said.

Arianna Nimocks waited to fill up Friday, hoping prices would go in the other direction.

Instead, the big red numbers that greeted her at the pump only got worse - showing $3.99 when she pulled into a Charlotte Pike gas station.

“They just kept on going up. And I was like, alright, my gas tank is on minimum, it’s time to fill it up,” Nimocks said. “I can feel it in my pocket.”

