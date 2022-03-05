Almost 2 years later, family pleads for deadly hit & run driver to do the right thing

HICKMAN, CO., TN (WSMV) - A family is still seeking justice after a man was killed in a hit and run almost two years ago in Hickman County, and the person who hit him hasn’t been caught.

The deadly hit and run happened on Highway 48 in November 2020. It took the life of 32-year old Dustin Tidwell. Family members describe him as unique, funny, loved everyone, and always willing to help anyone.

“We just need justice. My son and Jillian both deserve justice,” said Regina Waynick, Dustin Tidwell’s mother.

All this mother is left with is a cry for justice after losing her firstborn child.

“Feels like it just happened yesterday,” said Waynick.

Waynick said Tidwell and his girlfriend Jillian Rosson were riding his motorcycle on Highway 48 when a car crossed into their lane and hit them.

“It cut my son’s leg off and threw his leg a long-distance and threw jillions body a long distance. And then the guy jumped out of his car and ran, and they haven’t gotten him yet,” said Waynick.

Loved ones say Dustin died while being airlifted to the hospital. Dustin’s girlfriend recalled what happened that day.

“And the last thing I remember Dustin saying is hold on, and the next thing I remember is I was screaming just for somebody to help us. I couldn’t see nobody, and I couldn’t see anything. It was dark. I just felt this immense pain,” said Jillian Rosson, Dustin Tidwell’s girlfriend.

The pain Rosson describes is damage to her leg that has now altered how she lives her life and life with her daughter.

“I’m not myself anymore. I don’t do the same things. I still have to go through physical therapy. I got a whole new perspective on life. I can’t do anything that I used to. I love to play sports; I love to be outside. I can’t do that no more. I have to learn even to walk again,” Rosson said.

Almost a year a half later, with no one held responsibly, loved ones are left with sad emotions.

“It makes me angry. It makes me angry. It makes me sad, and it makes it harder to deal with,” Rosson said. “I don’t know what type of human being can look on the side of the road and see two people sitting there like that and just leave. I know I couldn’t, and Dustin would never have,” she added.

THP is still investigating the incident.

“Please turn yourself in. It’s hurt a lot of people. Do the right thing,” said an emotional Waynick, Dustin’s mother.

Waynick said she spoke with investigators last week. And the pleading mother is looking for some resolution.

“He was looking forward to re-marrying and maybe having a child of his own,” said Waynick. “Anyone that knows anything to help this case to solve this case, please tell the police. Please come forward,’ she added.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.