Affidavit: Man charged after allegedly driving the wrong way down a one way street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly driving in the wrong direction on a one way.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, officials charged Judson Stewart Mckinney, 37, after observing a vehicle driving partially on a sidewalk down a one way going the wrong way, all while colliding with barricades.

When officers contacted Mckinney, he told them he was a musician coming back from a gig. However, the affidavit said the officers noticed his incoherent and sporadic speech as he insisted that he only had one alcoholic beverage that evening.

The affidavit said the officer conducted a series of tests to determine whether or not Mckinney was under the influence or not. They also noted that his pupils were dilated and did not react to light.

Officials charged Mckinney with driving under the influence, and he is awaiting his court date at this time, according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office.

Metro Nashville Police added that it is important not to drive under the influence as it could seriously harm yourself and those around you.

