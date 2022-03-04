Advertisement

Wreath laying ceremony held in Mount Juliet to remember lives lost in 2020 Tornado


The city of Mt. Juliet held a special ceremony to reflect on the 20-20 tornadoes. News 4’s Justina Latimer has more from Wilson County.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -This year on March 3rd, many cities in middle Tennessee are reflecting on what happened during the 2020 tornados.

“I’ll be glad when I can look up and down Mount Juliet road and see no evidence of it. That will be a good day..” said Fire Chief Jamie Luffman.

In Wilson County, Mount Juliet officials held a tribute ceremony Thursday morning to remember the lives lost. Out of the 25 people killed in middle Tennessee, three were in Mount Juliet.

“James and Donna Eaton and Brandy Barker were the three we lost here in Wilson County,” stated Chief Luffman.

During the ceremony Chief Luffman and Chief of Police James Hambrick, laid a wreath at the Memorial display near West Wilson Middle.

Chief Hambrick says he hopes the memorial will bring people hope and comfort.

“Sometimes people think when an event is over and you rebuild… people seem to think you will forget about what happened in the past. This is a reminder. We will never forget,” explained Chief Hambrick.

