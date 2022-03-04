Advertisement

WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene.

There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood, which is south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney announced earlier this week there would be no charges filed in connection with the floor collapsing. The case was closed soon after.

2/26/22. Video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 3 people were injured.

Copyright 2022 KKTV/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas
Police arrest man for recording hundreds of people without their permission in gym locker rooms.
Man arrested after camera hidden in coffee cup found in gym locker room
Franklin police are looking for these suspects
Franklin Police investigate Apple Store theft
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy